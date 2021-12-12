Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosemary Rankins
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
Rankins, Rosemary

October 5, 1961 - December 3, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Delores Harris. Survived by children, Justin Rankins, Justina (Mario) Mitchell, and Jessica Rankins (Brandon Stewart); six grandchildren; eight siblings: Sandra Clift, JoAnn Gatus, Leo Harris, Timothy Rankins, Anna Rankins, Morgan Rankins, Ernest Harris, and Helen Fountain; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE to be announced at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rose was my down the hall neighbor and good friend. I could always count on her to make me laugh. Our very last conversation was about Jesus and how much He Loves us. I am going to miss her so much. My Love & heartfelt condolences to her family. May The Holy Spirit embrace each of you with His Love and cover you with His Comfort. Strength & Peace.
Lula Stewart
Friend
December 15, 2021
We're deeply sadden upon hearing of the loss of Rosemary; though its been decades since I have seen her I still have fond memories of her happy little face in the 1st grade at Druid Hill. May God's mercy guide her into the Paradise
LaRae MARENO BOONE
School
December 12, 2021
Sorry to see you leave us Sis but no more pain or suffering love you always
Anna D Rankins
Family
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results