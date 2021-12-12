Preceded in death by mother, Delores Harris. Survived by children, Justin Rankins, Justina (Mario) Mitchell, and Jessica Rankins (Brandon Stewart); six grandchildren; eight siblings: Sandra Clift, JoAnn Gatus, Leo Harris, Timothy Rankins, Anna Rankins, Morgan Rankins, Ernest Harris, and Helen Fountain; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
CELEBRATION of LIFE to be announced at a later date.
Rose was my down the hall neighbor and good friend. I could always count on her to make me laugh. Our very last conversation was about Jesus and how much He Loves us. I am going to miss her so much. My Love & heartfelt condolences to her family. May The Holy Spirit embrace each of you with His Love and cover you with His Comfort. Strength & Peace.
Lula Stewart
Friend
December 15, 2021
We're deeply sadden upon hearing of the loss of Rosemary; though its been decades since I have seen her I still have fond memories of her happy little face in the 1st grade at Druid Hill. May God's mercy guide her into the Paradise
LaRae MARENO BOONE
School
December 12, 2021
Sorry to see you leave us Sis but no more pain or suffering love you always