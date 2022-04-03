Shirley, Rosemary M. (Stromp)
April 10, 1933 - March 20, 2022
Rosemary Margaret (Stromp) Shirley, age 88 of Omaha, NE, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Omaha, NE. Rosemary, daughter of George and Agnes (Ballweg) Stromp, was born on April 10, 1933 at Spalding, NE. Rosemary was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding. She attended school at Spalding Academy and graduated from there in 1950. Later in life Rosemary attended Bellevue College, graduating in 1992.
Rosemary was united in marriage to Glen Henry Shirley at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding. They then made their home in Omaha, NE and Kalispell, MT. Rosemary taught country school at District 20 and later became an insurance underwriter. She was a member of the Catholic faith.
Surviving Rosemary is her son, David (Peggy) Shirley of Omaha, NE; grandson, Michael Shirley of Omaha, NE; one brother, Richard (Mary) Stromp of Spalding, NE; as well as nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; and two brothers, Gerald Stromp and James Stromp.
Private Family Graveside Services will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Spalding, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
.
LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME
308 W. Marengo, Albion, NE 68620 | (308) 497-2244
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.