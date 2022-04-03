Menu
Rosemary L. Teckmeyer
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
Omaha Christian Academy
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
Teckmeyer, Rosemary L.

October 5, 1927 - March 19, 2022

Omaha. Preceded in death by loving husband of 66 years, Henry J. Teckmeyer. Survived by children: Tom (Lori) Teckmeyer, Jan (Tim) Schulz; grandchildren: Grant (Morgan) Teckmeyer, Jared Teckmeyer, Bryce Teckmeyer, Cale Schulz, Katy (Kevin) McIntyre; great-grandchildren: Taylor Teckmeyer and Ford McIntyre; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at Roeder Mortuary Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE, Tuesday, April 5, at 9:30am. FORMAL SERVICE to begin at 10:30am. Interment 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Omaha Christian Academy (10244 Wiesman Dr. Omaha, NE 68134) or Lincoln Christian School (5801 S 84th St. Lincoln, NE 68516).

ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
