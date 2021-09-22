Menu
Rosemary Patricia Zukaitis
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Zukaitis, Rosemary Patricia

December 1, 1925 - September 18, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; daughter, Mary; and 13 siblings. Survived by children: John (Patti), Ray, Ann Longo (Fred), Bob (Margie), Jane Hines (Ric), Barb, all of Omaha; Mark (Kelly), Gastonia, NC; Steve (Karen), Edmonds, WA; Tom (Debbie), KC, MO; Pat Russo (Chuck), Bloomington, IN; Jim (Lisa), Phoenix, AZ; 32 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES to be held at Christ the King Church (654 S 86th St., Omaha) on Friday, Sept 24. Family to receive guests at 9am. Memorial Mass at 10am. Masks required. Live stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtL4M25bfxU. Memorials to St. Francis Catholic Worker House (Chicago), Heart Ministry Center or Lakeside Scholarship Fund.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Christ the King Church
654 S 86th St., Omaha, NE
Sep
24
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Church
654 S 86th St., Omaha, NE
I worked with Rosemary many years ago. Always felt that she was one of the nicest people I had the pleasure to work with. Prayers for her and the entire Family.
Steve & Debbie Lentz
Work
September 26, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. God bless your family.
Cherie Garrett. Ramona's Daughter
September 25, 2021
Remembering your mother, Jane with love for the legacy she left behind. God bless you all, Andrew and Diane
Andrew and Diane Lim
September 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Ann and all of the Zukaitis family. We were just talking about your dear mother this summer at the Mercy reunion. I know she will be dearly missed.
Sue Shramek Hensley
Family
September 23, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Rosie my mom just loved her she was always so kind and just fun and funny God bless Rosie and your family
Carol Ryan
September 23, 2021
Such a beautiful mother of such a beautiful family. My thought and prayers for easing your sorrows.
Suzette Woodward
September 23, 2021
My condolences to all the Zukaitis clan, your mother was so kind to me and such a comfort. And she was FUN ~ My heart aches.
Kathy Abbott Smith
September 23, 2021
Rosemary was a great friend to the whole Baum family. May she Rest In Peace, and we will hold your family in our prayers
Mary Bsum
Friend
September 22, 2021
What an amazing women! I fondly remember her strength, humor and faith. May she rest in God´s forever grace. I´m so sorry we will not be able to be at the visitation or memorial mass but will celebrate in spirit. God´s blessing to you and your family
Mary Ellen (Baum) Keeley and Kevin Keeley
Friend
September 22, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Aunt Rosemary´s passing. She was a beautiful and wonderful lady and the last of the Zukaitis matriarchs. Prayers and love to the family.
Sandy (Zukaitis) Peterson
September 22, 2021
She was a great lady & a very close friend of my Mom, Charmian Thomson. I had many dinners with Mom & Rosemary during my many visits to Omaha & Lakeside. Bob Thomson
Robert Thomson
Friend
September 22, 2021
rRosemary and my late husband who died this summer were good friends and vi realtors are CBS Home zwhrn we bought our lake house at Ginger Cove there was Risemaryshoyse across the street She was a lovely lady and shall be missed
Marles Nicholls
Work
September 22, 2021
Barb & Ann and all of your siblings, We are so sorry to hear about your Mom! She was a beautiful and fun loving person! Keep your memories close to your heart! Our prayers are with all of you!
Sue & John Pflug
September 22, 2021
Please accept my sympathy for you all on the loss of your mother. You and yours will be remembered in my prayers. God Bless!!
Ross A Pantano
September 22, 2021
