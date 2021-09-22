Zukaitis, Rosemary Patricia
December 1, 1925 - September 18, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; daughter, Mary; and 13 siblings. Survived by children: John (Patti), Ray, Ann Longo (Fred), Bob (Margie), Jane Hines (Ric), Barb, all of Omaha; Mark (Kelly), Gastonia, NC; Steve (Karen), Edmonds, WA; Tom (Debbie), KC, MO; Pat Russo (Chuck), Bloomington, IN; Jim (Lisa), Phoenix, AZ; 32 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES to be held at Christ the King Church (654 S 86th St., Omaha) on Friday, Sept 24. Family to receive guests at 9am. Memorial Mass at 10am. Masks required. Live stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtL4M25bfxU.
Memorials to St. Francis Catholic Worker House (Chicago), Heart Ministry Center or Lakeside Scholarship Fund.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.