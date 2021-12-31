Wanting to leave my condolences to the family from the Reeves family. My father Lloyd Reeves and Uncle R. Dale Reeves grew up with the Dinsdales in Palmer. My Grandfather was the railroad manager and I believe the four boys (Reeves and Dinsdales) worked together for both well respected fathers during summers of the great depression. They all became distinguished gentlemen. My Dad had the honor of reconnecting with both brothers in their respective businesses and always held them in high regards. So sorry for you loss and may you find comfort in the lasting legacy Roy leaves behind.

THOMAS REEVES Friend January 3, 2022