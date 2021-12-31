Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy G. Dinsdale
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Dinsdale, Roy G.

October 10, 1926 - December 29, 2021

Age 95. Roy G. Dinsdale, originally of Palmer, NE, passed away peacefully at his Omaha home on December 29th, 2021, with his wife, Gloria at his side.

In addition to Gloria, his wife of 72 years, Roy is survived by his son, Sid and wife, Dawn of Omaha, his son, Chris and wife, Joy of Denver; and his daughter, Jane Dinsdale Rogers of Omaha. Survivors also include 10 grandchildren: Alison Johnson and her husband, JR of Omaha, Paige Ritter and her husband, Brian of Omaha, and Matt Dinsdale and his wife, Sheena of Omaha, Alex Dinsdale of Sterling, CO, Christian Dinsdale of Denver, Chloe Dinsdale of Danville, CA, and Jillian Dinsdale of Denver, Jonathan Rogers and his wife, Brittany of Denver, Bridget Rogers and her husband, Brandon Friede of Denver, and Jordan Heikes and her husband, Parker of Denver. There are also 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Dinsdale and many nieces and nephews.

Roy was born in Palmer, NE on October 10, 1926, to George and Rena Dinsdale. He married Gloria Stephens of Grand Island, NE in 1949. Roy and his brother Jack (deceased) were long time partners in Dinsdale Bros Inc., a farming and agricultural firm headquartered in Palmer, NE. Also, the State Bank of Palmer, which was started by their father, George and George's brother, Tom, grew into what is known today as Pinnacle Bank and Bank of Colorado.

Most mornings for Roy, though, started in Palmer checking feedlots, driving the cornfields, and monitoring the Markets. Roy remained active in his various businesses well into his 80's. He was an extraordinary man who was beloved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was generous giving money to ministers to share with the less fortunate, to military members serving our great Country, and to the University of Nebraska. Roy was the third generation born and raised in Palmer, and it was always his home and happy place. A proud Nebraskan.

Some of his many awards, achievements, and past experiences include serving as a Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, First National Bank in Grand Island, NE, Guaranty Bank, Denver, and Omaha National Bank. On the Executive Committee for the Nebraska Bankers Association, Cornhusker Beef Council, and the University of Nebraska President's Club. He founded the We Care Fund for active military serving overseas. He was inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame in 2003; in 2006 he became a member of the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement; and in 2010 both he and brother Jack received the Nebraska College of Business Administration Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2014, he was inducted into the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by parents, George and Rena Dinsdale; and three brothers: George (Elizabeth), Jack (Gretchen), and Dr. Howard Dinsdale.

There will be two SERVICES to honor Roy: one will be in Omaha at Countryside Community Church 13130 Faith Plz. Omaha, NE at 2pm Thursday, January 6, 2022. Another CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at the Palmer United Methodist Church 1012 Commercial St, Palmer, NE at 11am Friday, January 7, 2022.

Memorials are suggested to: Merrick County Foundation 1532 17th Ave., Suite B Central City, NE 68826, Habitat for Humanity 1701 N. 24th St. Omaha, NE 68110, or TSC Alliance 8737 Colesville Rd., Suite 400 Silver Spring, MD 20910

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Countryside Community Church
13130 Faith Plz. , Omaha, NE
Jan
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Palmer United Methodist Church
1012 Commercial St, Palmer, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
23 Entries
Bobette Lerner
January 26, 2022
May the many memories you have of your dad carry you through this time of grief. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Marilyn Dugger
January 25, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We are so sorry for your loss of a great father. Love, Bobette and Jay
Bobette and Jay Lerner
Other
January 12, 2022
I am sorry for your loss. I hope that my father, Bill, and Roy are now sitting at a coffee shop in heaven talking about cattle and farming.
Martin Holland
Friend
January 11, 2022
Chris, Joy and family, We are sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mark & Kim block
January 8, 2022
We appreciate what Roy and Gloria and the rest of the Dinsdale Family did, and still do, for Palmer, Roy's hometown. They were, and are, very much supportive of the many other communities, small and large, in which they live and do business. We thank Roy and the Dinsdale Family for that. Bill and Jeanniene Burdett Previous Palmer residents
Bill Burdett
Friend
January 7, 2022
Please accept my sincerest sympathies at this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and all the lives Roy touched.
Dawn Nelson
January 6, 2022
We know the family feels a great loss but also is thankful for such a wonderful legacy and influence. We only knew this good man in the banking relationship but truly admired and appreciated him. He cared beyond the numbers and went beyond what was necessary. His care for the people on his team was very evident and appreciated. May joy be a great part of the healing for all. Lerwicks and others in Wyo
Jim Lerwick
Work
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed
Doug Schneiderheinz
Friend
January 6, 2022
Saddened to learn of Roy's passing! I offer my condolences to his entire family. His life had such a profound impact on so many lives. The generous donation to the Merrick Medical Center which established the Dinsdale Medical Campus will certainly extend his legacy for many years. Ray Huggett, Central City
Ray Huggett
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers and Gods blessings in you grief.
John Demmers and family
Friend
January 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bobette and Jay Lerner
Other
January 4, 2022
Randy Miller and Family
January 4, 2022
Sorry to here about Roy, it was an honor to know him God Bless.
George Katrouzos
January 4, 2022
Wanting to leave my condolences to the family from the Reeves family. My father Lloyd Reeves and Uncle R. Dale Reeves grew up with the Dinsdales in Palmer. My Grandfather was the railroad manager and I believe the four boys (Reeves and Dinsdales) worked together for both well respected fathers during summers of the great depression. They all became distinguished gentlemen. My Dad had the honor of reconnecting with both brothers in their respective businesses and always held them in high regards. So sorry for you loss and may you find comfort in the lasting legacy Roy leaves behind.
THOMAS REEVES
Friend
January 3, 2022
Pinnacle Bank - WY staff
January 3, 2022
Great Man and family
ted rother
Friend
January 3, 2022
Gloria, my deepest sympathy to you and your family. Roy was someone we all looked up to as a banker with the highest character and integrity. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Larry Comine Tucson, Arizona
Larry Comine
January 1, 2022
I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Roy....He was remarkable in all respects. An amazing life, and a wonderful person.
Allen Dayton
Family
January 1, 2022
Sid and family, Sorry to see the death of your dad. What a life he led. What a legacy he left. I will keep your family in my prayers during this difficult time. Sincerely, Tom Huxtable
Tom Huxtable
January 1, 2022
Sorry to read about Roy. A class act. Once at an event for clients prior to a football game, I said to Roy, I´m probably the only one here who´s both a client & a competitor. He laughed & said I wish we had more like you.
Dick Qualsett
December 31, 2021
I´m very sorry for the loss of your father what a legend in our world just like his family ! Blessings , John Lee Hoich
John Hoich
Friend
December 31, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May he rest in peace.
Tom & Kathy Roy
Other
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results