Roy J. Greene
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Greene, Roy J

Age 74 - May 31, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by his wife, Jackie. Survived by children, Darrell (Brooke), Kevin, Chad, Heather (Keith) Geise; grandchildren, Courtney, Trinity, Samantha, Roy, Esmond, Taylor, and William; sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Buster) Hemberger.

MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Friday, June 11 at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, followed by inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Darrell, Kevin and Greene Family: I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your dad. Roy was a great guy, always friendly and kind, and I can't help but be happy that he and Jackie are together again. My love and prayers to you all. Sherri Petersen
Sherri Petersen
June 7, 2021
