Greene, Roy J
Age 74 - May 31, 2021
Omaha. Preceded in death by his wife, Jackie. Survived by children, Darrell (Brooke), Kevin, Chad, Heather (Keith) Geise; grandchildren, Courtney, Trinity, Samantha, Roy, Esmond, Taylor, and William; sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Buster) Hemberger.
MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Friday, June 11 at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, followed by inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.