February 12, 1960 - October 28, 2020



Age 60. Brother Roy Lee Johnson was born on February 12, 1960, in Yantley, AL, to the late Earnest Johnson Sr. and Lessie Mae Spraggins.



At an early age Roy joined the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Later he became a member of the Salem Baptist Church. He attended Choctaw County High School in Butler, AL and finished his diploma program in 2009 as Valedictorian in Bellevue, NE. He worked for Douglas County Youth Center for nearly 15 years. Roy enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was going fishing or watching Alabama Crimson Tide football.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Frances Johnson; his son and best friend, Ahmad Johnson; his loving daughter, Brittany Johnson "Sweetie"; grandson and big boy, Naasir Spivey-Johnson; brothers, Earnest Johnson Jr, and Donald Johnson; sisters-in-law, Fannie Woodard (Ralph), Lynda Mitchell, Johnnie Conner, and Gladys Eddie; brothers-in-law, James C. Keeton (Yvonne), Joseph Keeton, Garrison Keeton (Stephanie), and Vernon Harbin; aunts, Adele Dubose, Johnnie Curry, Jessie Lee Sturdivant, and Debbie McBride; uncles, Howard and Ludie Spraggins; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.



CELEBRATION of LIFE: Wednesday, November 4th, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.



