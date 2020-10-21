Talmadge, Roy Lester
May 1, 1936 - October 17, 2020
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Thurber-Talmadge; parents, Marie (nee Williams) and LaVerne (Buck) Talmadge. He is survived by his children, Kellie (Jim) Nolte, Lynne (Dan) James, Eric (Dena) Talmadge, David (Wendy) Talmadge, Tracy (Mike) Moores; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (LeRoy) Molsbee.
A 1958 graduate of Princeton University, Roy proudly served in the USMC from 9/1958 to 9/1961. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry, The American Legion, and the Cosmopolitan International Club.
Private Family Burial Service at The Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or a Veterans Group of your choosing.
ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY
2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367
Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.