Taylor, Roy C.December 21, 1935 - March 13, 2021Survived by wife, Bonnie Taylor. Roy proudly served in the US Air Force for eight years and after his honorable discharge he worked for the Omaha Post Office. He retired in 1991. He is missed by all who knew him.No ServicesJOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORYPACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com