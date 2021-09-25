Kunkle, Rudolph Alexander
July 6, 1929 - September 19, 2021
Survived by wife of 71 years, Adeline Rosetta "Rose" (née Rhoades), daughter, Laura Kunkle, son-in-law James May, sister-in-law Rita Kunkle, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Ralph Jr. (Ruth), Eugene, Rodger (Joanne), and sister Berniece Rohrig (Ralph). Rudolph Alexander Kunkle ("Rudy") was born in Wood River, Nebraska, and moved to Omaha with his family when he was eight. Rudy attended Oakdale Grade School and Omaha Central High School. He moved to Shelton, Nebraska, for his senior year of high school to live with and help his aunt and uncle whose sons were serving with the Allies forces in Europe. Rudy graduated from Shelton High School in 1946. Following graduation, Rudy enlisted in the Army and served two years in Korea before returning home in 1948. He married Rose on September 9, 1950. Rudy graduated from Omaha University with a degree in business administration in 1952 and worked at various jobs in retail and health care administration before retiring in 1994 from Bergan Mercy Care Center where he was Office Supervisor.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 2pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2021.