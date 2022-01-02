I was so very sorry to hear the news about Rudy's passing. The last time I saw him was when he came to Minneapolis and had dinner with my husband and girls and me. We all had a great time and many laughs while he was with us. He was a great family friend! Teresa, my condolences and prays are with you and your family for the peace of God that passes all understanding at this difficult time of loss.

Carolyn Poindexter Friend January 23, 2022