Ret. MSG Rudolph J. Williams Jr, age 72, of Omaha, passed away on Monday December 27, 2021 in Omaha. Rudy is survived by wife, Teresa; six children; and 17 grandchildren. Rudy was a Veteran of the Vietnam and Gulf wars. He was also involved in Boys Scouts of America and Church of the Resurrection.
FUNERAL MASS will be held 11am Friday, January 7, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection, 3014 Belvedere Blvd, Omaha, NE 68111, with Father Tony Anderson officiating. Memorials may be sent to Church of the Resurrection on behalf of Rudy.
I was so very sorry to hear the news about Rudy's passing. The last time I saw him was when he came to Minneapolis and had dinner with my husband and girls and me. We all had a great time and many laughs while he was with us. He was a great family friend! Teresa, my condolences and prays are with you and your family for the peace of God that passes all understanding at this difficult time of loss.
Carolyn Poindexter
Friend
January 23, 2022
My deepest sympathy to you Teresa and the family. My brother will be truly missed.
Thelma Williams Mosley
January 17, 2022
Sorry for you Loss.May God give you Peace and Strengh in your Sorrow.
Helga Mays
Other
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss!
Laurie
January 6, 2022
Sorry for your loss. It was a great pleasure to know Rudy as a fellow soldier and as a friend. He will be missed by one and all.
james adland
Friend
January 6, 2022
Dear Teresa, we are so sorry to hear about Rudy´s passing. What a loss this is! As we think of you and your precious family, we know that God is near to the broken-hearted. Peace in your grieving, dear sister.
Phil, Robyn, Cypress & Anae Bruneau
Friend
January 6, 2022
Larry and McKinley
January 5, 2022
Our deepest condolence . Sending Prayers to be with each and everyone of your family.
Kathy & Brian Baker
January 4, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 3, 2022
We extend our most profound sympathy to Teresa and the Williams family. Cousins, know that you are remembered in our prayers.