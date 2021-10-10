Menu
Rugerio Sanchez "Roger" Chavez
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Chavez, Rugerio "Roger" Sanchez

June 1, 1929 - October 2, 2021

Preceded in death by parents; 1 sister; and wife, Arlene. Survived by daughter, Mariellen Robeson; grandchildren, Eric (Tara) Robeson, Brian Robeson, Matthew Robeson, and Laurel Robeson; great-grandchildren, Drew, Parker, Paxsen, and Londynn; 1 sister; 2 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. Funeral Service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend at westlawnhillcrest.com. Memorials suggested to the family.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
A genuinely wonderful soul. His memories will surely live on.
Susie T. Family's family
Family
October 15, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 11, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Truly one of the best, and most kindest humans that walked this earth.
Ryan and Jody Olsen
Friend
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 10, 2021
Love Becky, Gilbert and family
October 9, 2021
