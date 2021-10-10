Chavez, Rugerio "Roger" Sanchez
June 1, 1929 - October 2, 2021
Preceded in death by parents; 1 sister; and wife, Arlene. Survived by daughter, Mariellen Robeson; grandchildren, Eric (Tara) Robeson, Brian Robeson, Matthew Robeson, and Laurel Robeson; great-grandchildren, Drew, Parker, Paxsen, and Londynn; 1 sister; 2 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
VISITATION Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. Funeral Service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend at westlawnhillcrest.com
. Memorials suggested to the family.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.