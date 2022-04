Chavez, Rugerio "Roger" SanchezJune 1, 1929 - October 2, 2021Preceded in death by parents; 1 sister; and wife, Arlene. Survived by daughter, Mariellen Robeson; grandchildren, Eric (Tara) Robeson, Brian Robeson, Matthew Robeson, and Laurel Robeson; great-grandchildren, Drew, Parker, Paxsen, and Londynn; 1 sister; 2 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.VISITATION Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. Funeral Service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend at westlawnhillcrest.com . Memorials suggested to the family.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com