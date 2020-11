Rudeen, Russell A.November 14, 1919 - November 7, 2020Age 100. World War II Army Veteran. Preceded in death by parents, Albin and Ella Rudeen; sisters, Jeanette Johnson and Dorothy Callahan. Survived by wife of 74 years, Evelyn; sons, Clark, Randall (Kimberlee); daughter, Sharon Haas and Dave Elkins; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.CELEBRATION OF RUSSELL'S LIFE: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. To livestream the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171