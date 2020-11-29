Martin, Russell B.



Born August 16, 1950, passed away October 3, 2019.



Russell was born in Oklahoma City, OK. He graduated from Del Norte High School, Sacramento, CA in 1966 at the age of 16 and attended University of Wyoming. After living in Utah, Russell moved to Kansas City, MO where he worked as an electronics engineer for Sony Corp., played viola with the St. Joseph, MO symphony orchestra, and worked with Dalmatian rescues. After moving to Omaha, Russell worked as a broadcast engineer for KPTM and was self-employed at Rawhide Creek Engineering. Russell was active in the Grande Olde Players, the Omaha Community Playhouse, and the Chanticleer Theater. Russell also volunteered with the Benson Farmer's Market and the St. Benedict the Moor Lenten fish fry. Russell is survived by son, Trevis (Eryn) Martin of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Elena B. (Michael) Roberts of Papillion, NE; and three grandsons, Jacob and Henry Roberts and Theodore Russell Martin. Russell is also survived by friend, Diana J. Vogt and his rescued dogs.



Memorials may be made to Bassett Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (BBRH).



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.