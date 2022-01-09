Beaty, Russell Ford



Age 37 - January 1, 2022



Russell Ford Beaty, age 37, of Omaha passed away on January 1, 2022 from internal bleeding. Russ was born on April 2, 1984 in Kansas City, MO. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 460 and a member of the Tribe of Mic o Say. After graduation from North Kansas City High School, Russ worked at Cabela's. Cabela's allowed him to pursue his interest in IT. Russ began working in IT at Nelnet, Inc in Omaha.



Russ is survived by his parents, Robert and Bonnie Beaty of Kansas City, MO; his brothers, Scott of Kansas City, and Bradley (Ashley) and their 3 children of Kansas City; aunts; uncles; cousins; numerous friends; and co-workers at Nelnet and Cabela's.



MEMORIAL VISITATION will be held Thursday 6-8pm at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Nebraska Humane Society. Casual attire. Observe Covid precautions.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.