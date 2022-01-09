Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Beaty, Russell Ford
Age 37 - January 1, 2022
Russell Ford Beaty, age 37, of Omaha passed away on January 1, 2022 from internal bleeding. Russ was born on April 2, 1984 in Kansas City, MO. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 460 and a member of the Tribe of Mic o Say. After graduation from North Kansas City High School, Russ worked at Cabela's. Cabela's allowed him to pursue his interest in IT. Russ began working in IT at Nelnet, Inc in Omaha.
Russ is survived by his parents, Robert and Bonnie Beaty of Kansas City, MO; his brothers, Scott of Kansas City, and Bradley (Ashley) and their 3 children of Kansas City; aunts; uncles; cousins; numerous friends; and co-workers at Nelnet and Cabela's.
MEMORIAL VISITATION will be held Thursday 6-8pm at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Nebraska Humane Society. Casual attire. Observe Covid precautions.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm really going to miss working with Russ and talking football. I learned a lot from him, Russ was always eager to share knowledge and to help with any problem that came along. He was very smart and kind, and he'll be deeply missed here.
Tom Nelson
January 10, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone. We loved knowing Russ and had some great times with him. We still think of him as a kid in the troop even though he grew to be a kind, friendly, thoughtful adult. Where did the time go?