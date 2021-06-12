Hayward, Russell H.
April 30, 1931 - June 8, 2021
Russell H. Hayward, age 90, passed away at his home in Bellevue, NE, on June 8, 2021. He was born on April 30, 1931, in Avon, SD to Howard and Johanna (Schroder) Hayward. After graduating from Avon High School, he served his country in the Air Force.
He met his wife, Vivian Shaw, while attending Miltonvale College, in Kansas. They were married in 1957. He graduated from Southern State Teacher's College in South Dakota in 1961. Russ taught eighth-grade Earth Science alongside his wife at Mission Junior High School for much of his adult life. After they both retired, they owned and operated a store called For the Birds, in Bellevue. Russ loved to travel in his free time. He and his wife especially enjoyed the West Coast. They visited family and camped at national parks along the way. He enjoyed photography, and traveling was the perfect opportunity for him to take pictures of wildlife and scenery.
Russ accepted the Lord as his Savior when he was in high school. He was one of the founding members of the Free Methodist Church of Bellevue. He was a patient and kind man, and faithful to his church where he taught Sunday School.
Those left to celebrate his life include his two children: Vynette (Scott) Hughes of Saginaw, TX; Ross Hayward of Bellevue, NE; five grandchildren; two step grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Verda (Lawrence) Johnson; sister-in-law, Sharon Hayward; and a host of nieces and nephews. Russ was preceded in death by wife Vivian; parents Howard and Johanna; siblings Jerald, Wallace, Ruth Way and Gloria Eppling.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14th, 11am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below, and click the link on the Hayward obituary. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials: American Diabetes Association
