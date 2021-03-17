Menu
Russell L. Krieger
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Krieger, Russell L.

January 24, 1931 - March 12, 2021

Preceded in death by his wife, Connie M. (Hall) Krieger. Survived by children: Kim Krieger (Thom Lightfoot), Edward Krieger (Marie), Steven Krieger (Pamala); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, March 19th, from 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Saturday, March 20th, at 11am at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 925 S. 84th St. with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be directed to St. Andrew Episcopal Church, Millard American Legion Post 374, or Bridgeport High School Alumni Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
20
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
925 S. 84th St, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about your dad and Connie earlier. My mom and I lived at Walnut Grove while they were there and both of them were such a joy to be around. Rely on your memories to help you grieve.
Deb Wacker
March 17, 2021
