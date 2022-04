Larimer, Russell A.Age 73 - July 1, 2021Survived by loving wife, Carol; daughters, Kim (Brad) Grage and Kris Hysteo; 4 grandchildren; and sister, Eline (Tim) Acker.GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Tuesday, July 6, 4-6:30pm, with PRAYER SERVICE and MILITARY HONORS at 6:30pm at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com