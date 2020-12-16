Mass, Russell A. Jr.



July 1, 1941 - December 13, 2020



Russell A. Mass, Jr., age 79 of Verdel, NE, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, NE.



Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Lillian Mass; in-laws, Tony and Norma Scalzo; and son, John M. Mass.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyne Mass; son, Scot (Maureen Harrahill) Mass; grandchildren, Zachary (Kayla Shea) Mass, Michaela Mass, Kaitlyn Mass, and Kara Mass; and son, Anthony Mass.



Russ and Carolyne began in the liquor business in 1963, owning and operating Russ's Bar and Timelock Lounge until their retirement. Russ loved the outdoors where he enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, and fishing. In turn, this led to them spending the summer season on the Missouri River in Niobrara, NE. During the winter season, they resided in Marathon, FL, where he truly enjoyed deep sea fishing and was a member of the Elk's Lodge #2139.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.