Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell A. Mass Jr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brockhaus Funeral Home - Niobrara
253-5 Apple Street
Niobrara, NE
Mass, Russell A. Jr.

July 1, 1941 - December 13, 2020

Russell A. Mass, Jr., age 79 of Verdel, NE, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, NE.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Lillian Mass; in-laws, Tony and Norma Scalzo; and son, John M. Mass.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyne Mass; son, Scot (Maureen Harrahill) Mass; grandchildren, Zachary (Kayla Shea) Mass, Michaela Mass, Kaitlyn Mass, and Kara Mass; and son, Anthony Mass.

Russ and Carolyne began in the liquor business in 1963, owning and operating Russ's Bar and Timelock Lounge until their retirement. Russ loved the outdoors where he enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, and fishing. In turn, this led to them spending the summer season on the Missouri River in Niobrara, NE. During the winter season, they resided in Marathon, FL, where he truly enjoyed deep sea fishing and was a member of the Elk's Lodge #2139.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

BROCKHAUS FUNERAL HOME

253 Apple Street, Niobrara, NE

402-857-3596 | www.brockhausfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brockhaus Funeral Home - Niobrara
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brockhaus Funeral Home - Niobrara.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My prayers and sympathy go out to you all. Russ will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Erik Olson
December 21, 2020
Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you. Russ was a great guy, I always liked him.
Dennis and Valerie Kennedy
December 18, 2020
May the loard bring peace to the family in these trying times. May you RIP. Mr. Russell Mass
Kevin L Adams
December 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathy is with you. We are sending our Love & Prayers.
Chuck & Ellie Worshek
December 17, 2020
Cory OConnell
December 17, 2020
Russ was a true gentleman. It was my pleasure to be blessed with his friendship. Carolyn my sympathy and condolences to your family.
Tony Payne
December 16, 2020
Carolyne and Scot, memories for Linda and I of Russ are many. They are fond and humorous ones for sure. We pray for you at this time of sadness but also realize Russ is at peace and pain free.
Paul and Linda Coffman
December 16, 2020
Sorry to hear about Russ. We spent many fun times with Russ & Carolyn. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ruth Sheehan
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results