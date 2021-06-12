Pargett, Russell Lowell
October 25, 1935 - June 9, 2021
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 12, 10am at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 11810 Burke St., with the family greeting friends for one hour prior to the service. No other visitations will be held. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at johnagentleman.com
.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 12, 2021.