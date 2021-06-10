Menu
Russell Lowell Pargett
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Pargett, Russell Lowell

October 25, 1935 - June 9, 2021

Russell Lowell Pargett, age 85 of Omaha, NE, died June 9, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1935 in Kansas City, KS, the son of Archie and Florence (Larson) Pargett. He married Irene Morrison on December 28, 1957. Russ lived in Omaha and worked for Northern Natural Gas Company as a Mechanical Engineer. He loved hunting, fishing, wood working and world travel. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Irene Pargett; daughters, Lauri Swami (Bob) of Buckeye, AZ and Pam Cady (Mark) of Prior Lake, MN; son, Ken Pargett (Mary) of Nebraska City; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 12, 10am at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 11810 Burke St., with the family greeting friends for one hour prior to the service. No other visitations will be held. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at johnagentleman.com.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Luke United Methodist Church
11810 Burke St, NE
Jun
12
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Luke United Methodist Church
11810 Burke St, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Irene and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband and father. May all your wonderful memories give you comfort and peace now at this difficult time.
Dale and Caryl Horton
June 12, 2021
Russ was always kind and cheerful. He had a great career and was a dedicated family man. He and Irene raised three great kids. One of them, I am happy to say, is my brother in law. Russ will be greatly missed.
Randy and Veronica Wright
Family
June 11, 2021
Irene, So sorry for your loss to you and your girls. We were long time ,long ago neighbors.
Jerry and Shirley Kletke
Friend
June 11, 2021
