Pargett, Russell Lowell
October 25, 1935 - June 9, 2021
Russell Lowell Pargett, age 85 of Omaha, NE, died June 9, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1935 in Kansas City, KS, the son of Archie and Florence (Larson) Pargett. He married Irene Morrison on December 28, 1957. Russ lived in Omaha and worked for Northern Natural Gas Company as a Mechanical Engineer. He loved hunting, fishing, wood working and world travel. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Pargett; daughters, Lauri Swami (Bob) of Buckeye, AZ and Pam Cady (Mark) of Prior Lake, MN; son, Ken Pargett (Mary) of Nebraska City; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 12, 10am at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 11810 Burke St., with the family greeting friends for one hour prior to the service. No other visitations will be held. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.