Sprague, Russell
November 23, 1945 - December 9, 2021
Age 76, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by his daughter, Denise (Ron) Ridge, also of Plattsmouth, NE; son, Kevin (Brandy) Sprague of LaVista, NE; grandchildren, Andrew and Ethan Sprague; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Crystal; and brother, Ramon Sprague.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1pm at Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE. No visitation. Memorials may be directed to HAPPY Paws in Plattsmouth, NE.
Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com
.
BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME
1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.