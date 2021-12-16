Menu
Russell Sprague
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE
Sprague, Russell

November 23, 1945 - December 9, 2021

Age 76, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by his daughter, Denise (Ron) Ridge, also of Plattsmouth, NE; son, Kevin (Brandy) Sprague of LaVista, NE; grandchildren, Andrew and Ethan Sprague; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Crystal; and brother, Ramon Sprague.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1pm at Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE. No visitation. Memorials may be directed to HAPPY Paws in Plattsmouth, NE.

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.

BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 16, 2021
