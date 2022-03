Sprague, RussellNovember 23, 1945 - December 9, 2021Age 76, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by his daughter, Denise (Ron) Ridge, also of Plattsmouth, NE; son, Kevin (Brandy) Sprague of LaVista, NE; grandchildren, Andrew and Ethan Sprague; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Crystal; and brother, Ramon Sprague.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1pm at Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE. No visitation. Memorials may be directed to HAPPY Paws in Plattsmouth, NE.Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445