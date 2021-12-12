Adams, Ruth Johannis (Zaura) and Brian D.



Ruth Adams: Nov 4, 1929 - Oct 29, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Clarence L. "Lon" Adams. Survived by children: Marty Adams (Holly), Sherry Adams, and Brian Adams; grandchildren: Ashley, Curtis, Adam, and Charlie; nieces; nephews; and other loving family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or Josie Harper Hospice House.



Brian D. Adams: Jan 31, 1964 - Nov 18, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Clarence "Lon" Adams. Survived by brother, Marty Adams (Holly); sister, Sherry Adams; nieces and nephews: Ashley, Curtis, Adam, and Charlie; dear friends: Sue, De Ann, Ron, and Mark; and many others. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the River City Mixed Chorus.



The CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Ruth and Brian has been cancelled. Private service later.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2021.