Ruth Johannis (Zaura) and Brian D. Adams
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Adams, Ruth Johannis (Zaura) and Brian D.

Ruth Adams: Nov 4, 1929 - Oct 29, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Clarence L. "Lon" Adams. Survived by children: Marty Adams (Holly), Sherry Adams, and Brian Adams; grandchildren: Ashley, Curtis, Adam, and Charlie; nieces; nephews; and other loving family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or Josie Harper Hospice House.

Brian D. Adams: Jan 31, 1964 - Nov 18, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Clarence "Lon" Adams. Survived by brother, Marty Adams (Holly); sister, Sherry Adams; nieces and nephews: Ashley, Curtis, Adam, and Charlie; dear friends: Sue, De Ann, Ron, and Mark; and many others. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the River City Mixed Chorus.

The CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Ruth and Brian has been cancelled. Private service later.

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
5015 S.80th Street, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of your loss Marty , Holly and Sherry.
Richard Johnson
December 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Karla Terasinski
Work
December 13, 2021
