Schuster, Ruth Bernice



March 18, 1926 - December 2, 2020



Ruth Bernice Schuster died December 2, 2020 at her home in Glenwood, IA. She was born March 18, 1926 in Beatrice, NE to Julius Henry Ahl and Ruth Mary Stuermer Ahl.



Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Leonard Edwin Schuster. She is survived by her children, Susan Schuster LaRue (husband, David) and Dr. Victor Schuster (wife, Dr. Sandra Masur); grandchildren, Jodi LaRue Bui (husband, Zoom Bui), Dr. Stephanie LaRue Davis (husband, Paul Davis), Elise Schuster (husband, Nate Treadwell), Alexis Schuster Luxion (husband, Will Luxion); great grandchildren, Jackson Bui, Max Bui, Caroline Graveside Services were held Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Beatrice, NE.



PETERSON MORTUARY



212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA



(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.