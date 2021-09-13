Ruthie & I reconnected recently after almost 30 years. She called me up a couple months ago & said she wanted to tell me that the people at Doane, especially Freese Hall 3rd Floor, taught her so much about friendship & life. That meant a lot to me. We agreed we´d continue our long conversations for as long as we could. She is still on my voice mail. I wrote Ruthie into a play I wrote and performed at "Bang Gallery" in Kansas City, Missouri in 1983. She mattered to me & I´m so grateful to have been able to tell her how much she meant to me. I can´t help but want one more phone call. She had a beautiful soul & was so talented. I wish you comfort & peace friend. I am quietly with her family in my thoughts & special love to Geri Cecetka Nisely in her loss. Love & comfort

Bj McBride Friend September 13, 2021