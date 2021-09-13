Menu
Ruth Ann Cecetka
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Cecetka, Ruth Ann

December 13, 1966 - September 11, 2021

"Ruthie" to those who loved her. She was a beautifully complex, multi-talented disabled person; she was a fighter till the end. Ruth was an artist with a style that was unique to herself, including photography and work on movies, TV, and Broadway as a Scenic Shop Coordinator. She is still an honorable member of IATSE USA 829 and will be greatly missed in the NYC theater community.

Ruth is survived by siblings, Kathleen Elsinger (Rich), Rich Cecetka (Claudia), Joan Thomas (Carlos), Geri Nisely-Moore (Ed), Ed Cecetka, Elaine Wood, Mary Jo Cecetka, and Jim Cecetka; lifelong friend, Chinyere Ryan (Terry); 14 niblings; 16 grand-niblings; aunts; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Rita and Bob Cecetka; step-father, Joe Hruza; and brothers, Tommy Cecetka, Terry Thomas, and Scott Nisely.

Outdoor CELEBRATION of Life and GRAVESIDE GATHERING: Wednesday, September 15, at 2pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers and memorials, Ruth requested any memorials be sent to the South Omaha Boys and Girls Club—5051 S. 22nd St., Omaha, NE 68107.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
Ruth, you will be missed by so many. I remember taking you to many appointments in your darkest times and you taught me to always enjoy the beautiful things along the way.
September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
Ruthie, yes that is what we called her. And thank you for selecting that photo, that is how I remember her in my heart. Indeed she was a beautifully complex, multi-talented artist with a style that was unique to herself. I still have some of her photography stashed away and looked at it recently. I went to high school with Ruthie -- we ran on the track team together and even attended prom with "the girls". #PricelessTimes I also remember her working on the movie set in Lincoln, Ne. 1995 - To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. I will always remember her as a creative and extremely funny person with a memorable laugh.
I found a photo of us from prom night 1984. Ruthie would NEVER wear a dress. I admired her nonconformity. She was true to herself.
I found a photo of us from prom night 1984. Ruthie would NEVER wear a dress. I admired her nonconformity. She was true to herself.
I went to high school with Ruth. One of our mutual friends let me know of her passing. We were great friends in the 80's. She was a beautiful bright light and so smart and interesting. I wish comfort and peace to the loved ones she left behind.
Ruthie & I reconnected recently after almost 30 years. She called me up a couple months ago & said she wanted to tell me that the people at Doane, especially Freese Hall 3rd Floor, taught her so much about friendship & life. That meant a lot to me. We agreed we´d continue our long conversations for as long as we could. She is still on my voice mail. I wrote Ruthie into a play I wrote and performed at "Bang Gallery" in Kansas City, Missouri in 1983. She mattered to me & I´m so grateful to have been able to tell her how much she meant to me. I can´t help but want one more phone call. She had a beautiful soul & was so talented. I wish you comfort & peace friend. I am quietly with her family in my thoughts & special love to Geri Cecetka Nisely in her loss. Love & comfort
