Cecetka, Ruth Ann
December 13, 1966 - September 11, 2021
"Ruthie" to those who loved her. She was a beautifully complex, multi-talented disabled person; she was a fighter till the end. Ruth was an artist with a style that was unique to herself, including photography and work on movies, TV, and Broadway as a Scenic Shop Coordinator. She is still an honorable member of IATSE USA 829 and will be greatly missed in the NYC theater community.
Ruth is survived by siblings, Kathleen Elsinger (Rich), Rich Cecetka (Claudia), Joan Thomas (Carlos), Geri Nisely-Moore (Ed), Ed Cecetka, Elaine Wood, Mary Jo Cecetka, and Jim Cecetka; lifelong friend, Chinyere Ryan (Terry); 14 niblings; 16 grand-niblings; aunts; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Rita and Bob Cecetka; step-father, Joe Hruza; and brothers, Tommy Cecetka, Terry Thomas, and Scott Nisely.
Outdoor CELEBRATION of Life and GRAVESIDE GATHERING: Wednesday, September 15, at 2pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers and memorials, Ruth requested any memorials be sent to the South Omaha Boys and Girls Club—5051 S. 22nd St., Omaha, NE 68107.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.