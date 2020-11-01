McLeay, Ruth Dunbar
April 17, 1932 - October 31, 2020
Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John F. McLeay.
ROSARY SERVICE will be held Thursday, November 5, 9:15am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, followed by VISITATION until 10:30am, at which there will be a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery.
COMPLETE NOTICE LATER
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.