Witulski, Ruth E.October 10, 1931 - November 1, 2020Age 89 - Preceded in death by husband, Bernard, Jr.; daughter, Deborah; son, Dennis and grandson, Seth. Survived by children, Steven (Bettiann), Cathy (Wayne) Linder, David (Julie), Michael (Christina); grandchildren, Matthew (Kami) Jeff, Rick (Annie), Jodi, Eric, Tyler, Michael, Daniel, Robert, Stephanie (Noah), John, Tim; many great grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 4–6pm, with Rosary Service at 6pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus Street, Gretna, Nebraska. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Gretna, Nebraska. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE | 402-332-0090