Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth E. Witulski
Witulski, Ruth E.

October 10, 1931 - November 1, 2020

Age 89 - Preceded in death by husband, Bernard, Jr.; daughter, Deborah; son, Dennis and grandson, Seth. Survived by children, Steven (Bettiann), Cathy (Wayne) Linder, David (Julie), Michael (Christina); grandchildren, Matthew (Kami) Jeff, Rick (Annie), Jodi, Eric, Tyler, Michael, Daniel, Robert, Stephanie (Noah), John, Tim; many great grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 4–6pm, with Rosary Service at 6pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus Street, Gretna, Nebraska. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Gretna, Nebraska. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE | 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.