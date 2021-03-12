Prayers for your family on your loss. My dad,Leo Albert Ernst told us that he had an uncle that moved to Nebraska years ago. We never found out any more information about him. Would be great to know if we were related. My phone is 231-360-3286. I live in Traverse City, Michigan, my parents lived in Ellsworth, East Jordan, Pickford, Trout Lake, then back to East Jordan. Would be nice to hear from your family.

Patricia Ernst Hanell April 7, 2021