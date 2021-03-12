Menu
Ruth S. Ernst
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Ernst, Ruth S.

July 24, 1932 - March 11, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Ross J. Ernst; daughter, Ruth Ann Ernst. Survived by daughter, Laura Beerman (Dan Hibberd); grandchildren, Erin Rae Beerman, Kevin Joseph Beerman. Also survived by Dave Beerman.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Tuesday, March 16th at 1pm at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
16
Service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for your family on your loss. My dad,Leo Albert Ernst told us that he had an uncle that moved to Nebraska years ago. We never found out any more information about him. Would be great to know if we were related. My phone is 231-360-3286. I live in Traverse City, Michigan, my parents lived in Ellsworth, East Jordan, Pickford, Trout Lake, then back to East Jordan. Would be nice to hear from your family.
Patricia Ernst Hanell
April 7, 2021
Marianne Duda
March 15, 2021
Star morns the loss of our sister, Ruth, with you. My sincerest sympathy to Laura and the Beerman family. God be nearest to you in this time of grief.
AmyBeth
March 13, 2021
Laura and Ruth's family, so sorry to hear of Ruth's passing. I was thinking about her a week ago and in my thoughts was wondering how she was doing. My sympathy to you and your family. May God bless each of you.
Lois Whitesides-Stille
March 13, 2021
