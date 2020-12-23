Feierman-Jennum, Ruth M.
August 19, 1945 - December 20, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, William and Ruth Anderson; and siblings: Pat, Nancy, Billy, and Pam. Survived by husband, Richard Jennum Sr., children: Dawn Cerny and family of MO; Ann Kinder and family of Elkhorn, NE; and Tanya McCracken and family of Papillion, NE; stepson, Richard Jennum Jr. and family of MN; and sisters: Sharon Dyer of TX, and Jodi Watson of IA.
Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association
.
