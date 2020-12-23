Menu
Ruth M. Feierman-Jennum
1945 - 2020
Feierman-Jennum, Ruth M.

August 19, 1945 - December 20, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, William and Ruth Anderson; and siblings: Pat, Nancy, Billy, and Pam. Survived by husband, Richard Jennum Sr., children: Dawn Cerny and family of MO; Ann Kinder and family of Elkhorn, NE; and Tanya McCracken and family of Papillion, NE; stepson, Richard Jennum Jr. and family of MN; and sisters: Sharon Dyer of TX, and Jodi Watson of IA.

Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to you and your family Dawn
Shari Rogers
December 23, 2020
