Ruth Carolyn Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
211 N Main St
Osceola, NE
Johnson, Ruth Carolyn

Age 84 - January 10, 2022

Ruth Carolyn Johnson, 84, of Osceola, NE, died January 10, 2022. Survivors: husband, DeVon of Stromsburg; daughter, Diane (Mark) Pursel, Omaha; grandchildren, Curtis (Ashley) Johnson, Lincoln, Todd (Mindy) Pursel, Pilot Mountain, NC.

SERVICES to be held Thursday, January 13, 10am, at Salem Lutheran Church, Stromsburg. VISITATION Wednesday, January 12, 4-6pm, Dubas Funeral Home, Stromsburg. Interment in Stromsburg Cemetery.

DUBAS FUNERAL HOME, INC

211 N Main Osceola, NE

402-747-4441
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
211 N Main St, Osceola, NE
Jan
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Stromsburg, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
