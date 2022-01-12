Johnson, Ruth Carolyn



Age 84 - January 10, 2022



Ruth Carolyn Johnson, 84, of Osceola, NE, died January 10, 2022. Survivors: husband, DeVon of Stromsburg; daughter, Diane (Mark) Pursel, Omaha; grandchildren, Curtis (Ashley) Johnson, Lincoln, Todd (Mindy) Pursel, Pilot Mountain, NC.



SERVICES to be held Thursday, January 13, 10am, at Salem Lutheran Church, Stromsburg. VISITATION Wednesday, January 12, 4-6pm, Dubas Funeral Home, Stromsburg. Interment in Stromsburg Cemetery.



DUBAS FUNERAL HOME, INC



211 N Main Osceola, NE



402-747-4441



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.