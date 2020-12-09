Menu
Ruth Esther Kemling
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Kemling, Ruth Esther (Reeves)

February 23, 1929 - December 4, 2020

Ruth Esther (Reeves) Kemling, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in her home. Ruth was born on February 23, 1929 in Fairmont, NE to Roland and Esther (Bergstein) Reeves, the middle child with two brothers. She married Dwight Kemling on February 18, 1951. Ruth was a loving mother and wife who spent her earlier years as a teacher. She also worked for years with her children in the family computer business. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dwight; and her brother, Lloyd. She is survived by her brother, Dale of New Hartford, NY; and four children, Mark of Omaha, NE, Heidi Heidemann of Lincoln, NE, Jon of Lincoln, NE, Neal of Colon, NE and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Butherus, Maser & Love is in charge of arrangements. Services will be private.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
So sorry for your loss, Ruth was a wonderful lady! she will be missed!
Sarah Nicholson
December 10, 2020
