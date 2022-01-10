Of Omaha. Ruth Hoff Manning was born in Fergus Falls, MN. Known for her laugh, faith, hospitality, and love of family and friends. Survived by son, David Manning and wife Lisa Tosoni-Manning; daughter, Jody Manning and husband Brian Stutheit; grandchildren: Lauren, Cate, Sean, Colin, Aliya, and Zach; siblings: Orla (Loren) Maahs, Alan (Pat) Hoff, and Herb (Marge) Hoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Orwell and Marion Hoff; and beloved husband, Dan. Services Pending due to the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 10405 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68134.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Ruth was the best neighbor anyone could ask for - always caring and loving. She will be greatly missed in the neighborhood. We are sending heartfelt sympathies and prayers to Dave, Jody and their extended families.
Bill and Jo Fankhauser
Friend
January 21, 2022
Peace and comfort to the family I know she will be missed.
Joyce and Mert Shuck
January 21, 2022
My heart goes out to Dan and family. Ruth was a loving warrior for her faith and simply one of the nicest people I have ever met. Her smile and positive outlook were always a joy to be around and all who knew her will miss her.
robert fuglei
Friend
January 15, 2022
Ruth was a fellow Minnesotan, and worked together on the Minnesota Transplants group. We also worked at UNO at the same time. Ruth was always friendly and had a positive attitude. Prayers and sympathies to all her family. Joyce and Ben Redman