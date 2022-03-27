Manning, Ruth Hoff



August 14, 1938 - January 7, 2022



Of Omaha. Ruth Hoff Manning was born in Fergus Falls, MMN. Known for her laugh, faith, hospitality, and love of family and friends. Survived by son, David Manning and wife, Lisa Tosoni-Manning; daughter, Jody Manning and husband, Brian Stutheit; grandchildren, Lauren, Cate, Sean, Colin, Aliya, and Zach; siblings, Orla (Loren) Maahs, Alan (Pat) Hoff, and Herb (Marge) Hoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Orwell and Marion Hoff; and beloved husband, Dan.



VISITATION: Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:30-6pm at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 10405 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68134. FUNERAL: Saturday, April 2 at 11am also at Lord of Love Lutheran Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.