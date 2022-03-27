Of Omaha. Ruth Hoff Manning was born in Fergus Falls, MMN. Known for her laugh, faith, hospitality, and love of family and friends. Survived by son, David Manning and wife, Lisa Tosoni-Manning; daughter, Jody Manning and husband, Brian Stutheit; grandchildren, Lauren, Cate, Sean, Colin, Aliya, and Zach; siblings, Orla (Loren) Maahs, Alan (Pat) Hoff, and Herb (Marge) Hoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Orwell and Marion Hoff; and beloved husband, Dan.
VISITATION: Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:30-6pm at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 10405 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68134. FUNERAL: Saturday, April 2 at 11am also at Lord of Love Lutheran Church.