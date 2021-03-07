Reim, Ruth Virginia
November 13, 1928 - March 5, 2021
Ruth Virginia Reim was born on November 13, 1928 in Dorchester, NE to Jay and Esther (Scott) Younkin. Ruth passed away on March 5, 2021 at the Ashland Care Center at the age of 92, after getting the COVID-19 virus and the return of lymphoma.
Survived by her daughters, Diane Proctor of Atlanta GA, Linda (LeRoy) Roeber of Ashland NE, and Joyce (Wayne) Houser of Waverly, NE; daughter-in-law, Theresa Reim of Ashland, NE; grandchildren, Gordon Proctor, Landy (Meggan) Roeber, Logan (Jenny) Roeber, Levi Roeber, Eric (Katelyn) Houser, Lindsay Kellams, and Jarod (Jenn) Reim; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Betty Younkin; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Reim and Harold Reim. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred; son, Randy; son-in-law, Jim Proctor; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Karl Schnell; brother and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Louise Younkin, and Lucille Younkin; brother, Deane Younkin; and sisters-in-law, Ann Reim and Audrey Reim.
Private Graveside Service, Tuesday, March 9, 10:30am, Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Service to be live streamed on Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials in care of family for future designation. For Condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com
