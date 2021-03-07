I remember Ruth from my childhood but got to know her more while my mom, Barbara Ziegenbein, was in the Ashland Care Center a the same time as Ruth. I sat with my mom at mealtime pretty often and Ruth was at the same table. She really watched out for my mom. She always seemed glad to see me too! She was very sad when mom died and kind to me and my siblings. I just learned of her passing and my heart goes out to you and your family. I´m sorry she was so ill at the end of her life.

Judy Reid March 11, 2021