Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Ann Sage
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Sage, Ruth Ann

April 11, 2022

Ruth Ann Sage, 90, passed away in Omaha on April 11, 2022. She was born in Hopewell, Virginia to Frank and Gertrude Van Houten in October of 1931. In 1954 they moved to Omaha, where Ruthie met medical student John Sage. They married in 1956.

Ruthie is survived by sons, Jay (Amy) and Peter (Jill), and grandson, John B. Sage. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her parents.

Ruthie enjoyed friends, gardening, tennis, antiquing, shopping, and vacationing with family in Vail, Colorado. She was a fun mom and grandmother. She had a flair for home projects and sharing her treasures with family. Her life was a happy journey with her husband of 62 years, John, her children, and her grandchild.

A private family memorial will be held. Ruthie asks that you make a contribution to your favorite charity.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.