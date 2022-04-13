Sage, Ruth Ann
April 11, 2022
Ruth Ann Sage, 90, passed away in Omaha on April 11, 2022. She was born in Hopewell, Virginia to Frank and Gertrude Van Houten in October of 1931. In 1954 they moved to Omaha, where Ruthie met medical student John Sage. They married in 1956.
Ruthie is survived by sons, Jay (Amy) and Peter (Jill), and grandson, John B. Sage. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her parents.
Ruthie enjoyed friends, gardening, tennis, antiquing, shopping, and vacationing with family in Vail, Colorado. She was a fun mom and grandmother. She had a flair for home projects and sharing her treasures with family. Her life was a happy journey with her husband of 62 years, John, her children, and her grandchild.
A private family memorial will be held. Ruthie asks that you make a contribution to your favorite charity
.
