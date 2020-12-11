Thiessen, Ruth H.
Age 90
Elkhorn, NE. Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Marcia, and Dale and Ann all of Elkhorn; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
PUBLIC VISITATION: Tuesday from 5 -7pm at the Funeral Home. Private Family Funeral and Inurnment. Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church. Condolences and live stream available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2020.