Ruth H. Thiessen
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Thiessen, Ruth H.

Age 90

Elkhorn, NE. Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Marcia, and Dale and Ann all of Elkhorn; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

PUBLIC VISITATION: Tuesday from 5 -7pm at the Funeral Home. Private Family Funeral and Inurnment. Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church. Condolences and live stream available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Dale - Sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. Hope to see you again one of these days to catch up on things. Tom
Tom McArdle
December 16, 2020
So Sorry For Your Loss !
daniel fallon
December 13, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences and love for the family. She will truly be missed!
Gina Wislicen Fees
December 12, 2020
Sorry to hear about your mom. Her and my mom had been such good friends. May God comfort you and your families.
Sue Bull Regan
December 11, 2020
