Bodner, Ryan Michael
December 3, 1976 - June 22, 2021
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 29th, at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House. To view live broadcasts of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 28, 2021.