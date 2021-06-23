Menu
Ryan Michael Bodner
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Bodner, Ryan Michael

December 3, 1976 - June 22, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Jean Marie Bodner. Survived by father, Stephen G. Bodner; brother, Chad M. Bodner (Kelly); and nieces and nephews: Bailey, Dakota, Landon, and Graham.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 29th, at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House. To view live broadcasts of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
28
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest Sympathy on the passing of Ryan. My prayers and thoughts are with you Steve.
Gary Lortz
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss, you will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Bruce Stacy
Family
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss and am thinking and praying for all of you during this time. My deepest sympathies and condolences on the passing of Ryan .
Dan Wilson
Friend
June 25, 2021
