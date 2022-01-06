Menu
Ryan C. Salvatori
1998 - 2022
BORN
1998
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
Salvatori, Ryan C.

Age 23

Ryan C. Salvatori, of Lincoln, died on January 1, 2021. Ryan was born August 10, 1998, to Kevin and Lori (Moser) Salvatori in Norfolk, NE.

Preceded in death by his mother, Lori; maternal grandfather, Paul Moser; paternal grandfather, Raymond Salvatori; uncle, Dan Salvatori.

Survived by his father, Kevin; siblings, Samantha and Tony Salvatori; grandmothers, Kathy Moser and Jean Salvatori; partner, Delaney Ashmore; uncle, Joseph Moser (Suzan Lund); cousin, Zoey Moser; godmother, Jennifer Abboud; and many additional family members and friends.

A VISITATION where the family will receive friends will be 5–8pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Sheridan Lutheran Church. The family kindly requests all visitors please wear masks.

Memorials should be directed to the family for future charitable contributions. For more information/condolences, visit www.bmlfh.com.

BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME

4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sheridan Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will miss Ryan. Nice young man. Enjoyed the time with him at CED.
Kevin Stark
January 6, 2022
