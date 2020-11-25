Helbert, Ryan Scott
April 27, 1992 - November 21, 2020
Survived by parents, Scott Helbert and Diana Heaton; sisters, Adriene Helbert (David Counts) and Kymberlee (Dillon) McCusker; nephew, Lucas; niece, Kaylynn; grandparents, Jim and Judy Helbert; many extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jeff and Vicki Langley; great grandmother, Della Leabo.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 2-4pm, with a Time for Remembrances at 3:30pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Masks are required. Memorials to the family. Please visit the funeral home website for the livestream link.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue
402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.