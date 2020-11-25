Adley, S. Patrick, M.D.



July 5, 1938 - November 8, 2020



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, November 27th, from 10am to 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University Medical School, and Siena/Francis House.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.