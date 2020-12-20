John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Clinebell, Sabrena
October 29, 1956 - December 17, 2020
MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church, with Private Interment of the Urn in Holy Cross Cemetery, Blair, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church, or the Audubon Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
Dec
21
Service
6:00p.m.
Dec
22
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
So sorry for your loss....Sabrena was a very dear friend. She was my bridesmaid in 1974.
Sandra Gibbs Kinnamon
December 23, 2020
Mrs. Clinebell was such a wonderful, caring person. She taught our kids at SJS they adored her, she cared for her students and loved her job. She was an amazing person, teacher, and friend. She will be missed greatly. Made SJS a better school.