Sabrena Clinebell
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Clinebell, Sabrena

October 29, 1956 - December 17, 2020

MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church, with Private Interment of the Urn in Holy Cross Cemetery, Blair, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church, or the Audubon Society.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
21
Service
6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
22
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss....Sabrena was a very dear friend. She was my bridesmaid in 1974.
Sandra Gibbs Kinnamon
December 23, 2020
Mrs. Clinebell was such a wonderful, caring person. She taught our kids at SJS they adored her, she cared for her students and loved her job. She was an amazing person, teacher, and friend. She will be missed greatly. Made SJS a better school.
THE PHILLIPS FAMILY
December 20, 2020
