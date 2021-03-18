Nicholson, Sadie Ellen (Lewis)
Age 93 - March 11, 2021
Of Murdock, died Thursday in Lincoln with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Esther Lewis; husband, Wayne; sons, Ronald and Rodney; sisters, Frances, Helen, Norma; and brother, Bob. Sadie is survived by son, Lonnie Nicholson; daughter, Shara Nicholson; granddaughter, Brandi Dunning; two great-granddaughters; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICES 10:30am Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at St Paul United Methodist Church Elmwood, NE. VISITATION will be one hour before the Service, with an interment at Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, NE.
Memorials can be made to Elmwood or Murdock Fire Departments or donor's choice.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.