Sadie Ellen Nicholson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St
Weeping Water, NE
Nicholson, Sadie Ellen (Lewis)

Age 93 - March 11, 2021

Of Murdock, died Thursday in Lincoln with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Esther Lewis; husband, Wayne; sons, Ronald and Rodney; sisters, Frances, Helen, Norma; and brother, Bob. Sadie is survived by son, Lonnie Nicholson; daughter, Shara Nicholson; granddaughter, Brandi Dunning; two great-granddaughters; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES 10:30am Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at St Paul United Methodist Church Elmwood, NE. VISITATION will be one hour before the Service, with an interment at Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, NE.

Memorials can be made to Elmwood or Murdock Fire Departments or donor's choice.

HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES

207 West H Street, Weeping Water

402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St Paul United Methodist Church
Elmwood, NE
Mar
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St Paul United Methodist Church
Elmwood, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hammons Family Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
