Sally J. Nolting
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Nolting, Sally J.

July 1, 19331 - December 9, 2021

Sally J. Nolting passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021 at her home at the age of 88 years. She was born on July 1, 1933 in Omaha. She was preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth and Claus Reimers; daughter Patsy Jane Werner; and brother, Gary Reimers.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Teri Jean; son, Gary Wayne (Vicki); granddaughter, Amber (Brandon), and great-grandson, Kaleb Strothkamp. Also survived by son-in-law, Ron Werner; sisters-in-law, Sandy Reimers and Virginia Reimers; nieces, Shari (Craig) Johnson, Shelli Garrett, Shala (Mark) Johnson, Donna (Gary) Rositto, and Cheryl (Bob) Danielson; nephew, Mark (Patti) Reimers; many cousins, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

VISITATION will be held from 5-7pm Thursday, December 16, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held at 10:30am Friday, December 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard, NE. Memorials to be directed to Millard South Athletic Dept., or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. For more details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

6505 S. 144 St.~Omaha, NE 68114~ 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Dec
17
Service
10:30a.m.
St Paul's Lutheran Church
13271 Millard Ave, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Teri, Gary and family~ Sending love and hugs to all. Mom and I were so sorry to hear the news of your mom´s passing. Sally and mom went back to grade school days. That´s one long friendship!! Mom loved her phone calls and letters that they shared over the years and the visiting that took place when we came back to Nebraska. Love to you all, Gloria Ohrt & Pam Siebrandt
Pam (Ohrt) Siebrandt
December 15, 2021
Teri, I am so sorry for your loss. I know you had a wonderful relationship.
Paula Peal
December 15, 2021
