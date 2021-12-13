Teri, Gary and family~ Sending love and hugs to all. Mom and I were so sorry to hear the news of your mom´s passing. Sally and mom went back to grade school days. That´s one long friendship!! Mom loved her phone calls and letters that they shared over the years and the visiting that took place when we came back to Nebraska. Love to you all, Gloria Ohrt & Pam Siebrandt

Pam (Ohrt) Siebrandt December 15, 2021