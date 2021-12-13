Nolting, Sally J.
July 1, 19331 - December 9, 2021
Sally J. Nolting passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021 at her home at the age of 88 years. She was born on July 1, 1933 in Omaha. She was preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth and Claus Reimers; daughter Patsy Jane Werner; and brother, Gary Reimers.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Teri Jean; son, Gary Wayne (Vicki); granddaughter, Amber (Brandon), and great-grandson, Kaleb Strothkamp. Also survived by son-in-law, Ron Werner; sisters-in-law, Sandy Reimers and Virginia Reimers; nieces, Shari (Craig) Johnson, Shelli Garrett, Shala (Mark) Johnson, Donna (Gary) Rositto, and Cheryl (Bob) Danielson; nephew, Mark (Patti) Reimers; many cousins, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
VISITATION will be held from 5-7pm Thursday, December 16, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held at 10:30am Friday, December 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard, NE. Memorials to be directed to Millard South Athletic Dept., or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. For more details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
