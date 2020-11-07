To our dear Franco family, We were saddened to hear of Grandpa Sam's passing. I have many fond memories of learning Roll out the Barrel to sing with Molly and Grandpa Sam. He was such a character! His warmth and big heart will live on through your memories you share with Gracie, Lucy and all his great-grandchildren. You remain in our thoughts and prayers. Jeanette, Oystein, Olive and Gus

The Solberg Family November 5, 2020