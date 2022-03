Inserra, Sam Jr.



December 21, 1949 - March 15, 2022



Sam was preceded in death his son, Chad Inserra; daughter, Kristi Inserra. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Inserra; sons, Randy (Macy) Inserra, Sam (Danielle) Inserra III, and Cory Inserra; 10 grandchildren.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, March 26th, 12pm, with a VISITATION with the family from 11am-12pm, at Southridge Church, 1250 N Washington St, Papillion NE.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.