Abou-Nasr, Samiera O.
November 28, 1939 - November 23, 2020
Preceded in death by her husband, Omar K Abou-Nasr. Survived by 4 sons: Bassam Abou-Nasr, Issam Abou-Nasr, Hussam Abou-Nasr, and Nasser Abou-Nasr; 3 daughters: Ibtissam Abou-Nasr, Karimah Nabulsi, Reema Abou-Nasr; 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Abrahim and Mounir Elbard.
Private Graveside Service: Wednesday, November 25th, at Evergreen Memorial Park at 12:30pm.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.