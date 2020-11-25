Menu
Samiera O. Abou-Nasr
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Abou-Nasr, Samiera O.

November 28, 1939 - November 23, 2020

Preceded in death by her husband, Omar K Abou-Nasr. Survived by 4 sons: Bassam Abou-Nasr, Issam Abou-Nasr, Hussam Abou-Nasr, and Nasser Abou-Nasr; 3 daughters: Ibtissam Abou-Nasr, Karimah Nabulsi, Reema Abou-Nasr; 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Abrahim and Mounir Elbard.

Private Graveside Service: Wednesday, November 25th, at Evergreen Memorial Park at 12:30pm.

To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
