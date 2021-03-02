Armstrong, Sammie Jean (Jackson)



May 25, 1954 - February 23, 2021



Passed away surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Ruth Jackson and Ned Jackson Sr.; brother, Ned Jackson Jr.; and son, Marc Armstrong Jr.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 47 years, Marc Armstrong Sr.; children, Trina Armstrong and Jason Armstrong; bonus son, Robert Wagner; grandmother, Katie Gamble; sisters: Juanita Jackson' Stoner (Parker), Regina Hearn (David), Yette Adamson (Gene), Kendra Jackson' White (Bruce); brother, Kevin Jackson (Sharonne); brothers-in-law, John Armstrong and Murray Mickens; grandsons, Harry, Adrian and Thomas (Shabre); granddaughters, Taylor and Tori Eryn; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; Ruth Ann Jones, Vanessa Pope and Juanita Dixon.



VISITATION: Thursday, March 4th, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUENRAL SERVICE: Friday, March 5th, 1pm, also at the mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a donation to The North Omaha Good News Bears and Project KNOSE.



