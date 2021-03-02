Menu
Sammie Jean Armstrong
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Armstrong, Sammie Jean (Jackson)

May 25, 1954 - February 23, 2021

Passed away surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Ruth Jackson and Ned Jackson Sr.; brother, Ned Jackson Jr.; and son, Marc Armstrong Jr.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 47 years, Marc Armstrong Sr.; children, Trina Armstrong and Jason Armstrong; bonus son, Robert Wagner; grandmother, Katie Gamble; sisters: Juanita Jackson' Stoner (Parker), Regina Hearn (David), Yette Adamson (Gene), Kendra Jackson' White (Bruce); brother, Kevin Jackson (Sharonne); brothers-in-law, John Armstrong and Murray Mickens; grandsons, Harry, Adrian and Thomas (Shabre); granddaughters, Taylor and Tori Eryn; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; Ruth Ann Jones, Vanessa Pope and Juanita Dixon.

VISITATION: Thursday, March 4th, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUENRAL SERVICE: Friday, March 5th, 1pm, also at the mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a donation to The North Omaha Good News Bears and Project KNOSE.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
A special lady will be missed and a good friend.
Domeda Jones
March 5, 2021
God Bless you all..Franklin St Family. Myla Veland
Myla Veland
March 5, 2021
We the members of Cathedral of Love C O G I C family send our deepest condolences to the family of Sammie Jean Armstrong and to our own Kendra Jackson and Bruce White. We mourn with you and we are praying for you. May you keep the the memories she has left with you always her love is in them. God bless Robert J. Hall Superintendent Cathedral of Love C O G I C
Cathedral of Love C O G I C
March 3, 2021
