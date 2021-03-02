Passed away surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Ruth Jackson and Ned Jackson Sr.; brother, Ned Jackson Jr.; and son, Marc Armstrong Jr.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 47 years, Marc Armstrong Sr.; children, Trina Armstrong and Jason Armstrong; bonus son, Robert Wagner; grandmother, Katie Gamble; sisters: Juanita Jackson' Stoner (Parker), Regina Hearn (David), Yette Adamson (Gene), Kendra Jackson' White (Bruce); brother, Kevin Jackson (Sharonne); brothers-in-law, John Armstrong and Murray Mickens; grandsons, Harry, Adrian and Thomas (Shabre); granddaughters, Taylor and Tori Eryn; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; Ruth Ann Jones, Vanessa Pope and Juanita Dixon.
VISITATION: Thursday, March 4th, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUENRAL SERVICE: Friday, March 5th, 1pm, also at the mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a donation to The North Omaha Good News Bears and Project KNOSE.
God Bless you all..Franklin St Family. Myla Veland
Myla Veland
March 5, 2021
We the members of Cathedral of Love C O G I C family send our deepest condolences to the family of Sammie Jean Armstrong and to our own Kendra Jackson and Bruce White. We mourn with you and we are praying for you. May you keep the the memories she has left with you always her love is in them. God bless
Robert J. Hall Superintendent
Cathedral of Love C O G I C