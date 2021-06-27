Risney, Samuel A.
July 18, 1962 - June 23, 2021
Gretna. Preceded in death by daughter, Rachel; brother, Daniel. Survived by wife, Roxann; children, Ryan (Rachel), Chelsey (Nick) Richardson, Brooke Risney; grandsons, Titus, Gavin; father, Ted (Nola); mother, Wanda King; brothers, Michael (Ashley), James (Christina); parents-in-law, Berle (Juanita) Hauser; family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE Friday 3pm at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be determined later.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.