Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel A. Risney
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Risney, Samuel A.

July 18, 1962 - June 23, 2021

Gretna. Preceded in death by daughter, Rachel; brother, Daniel. Survived by wife, Roxann; children, Ryan (Rachel), Chelsey (Nick) Richardson, Brooke Risney; grandsons, Titus, Gavin; father, Ted (Nola); mother, Wanda King; brothers, Michael (Ashley), James (Christina); parents-in-law, Berle (Juanita) Hauser; family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE Friday 3pm at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be determined later.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE

402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you all.
Wayne and Jane Gundvaldson
Friend
June 28, 2021
Thank you for your Service "Semper-Fi" May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey Home
Francis Durham
Other
June 28, 2021
RIP Sam, I often think of you and the good times we had in England in 1973-74. My condolences go out to Sam's family and friends.
Frank Menez
Friend
June 27, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results