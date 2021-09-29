Barnes, Sandra Kay



March 22, 1948 - September 26, 2021



Preceded in death by parents Jack Barnes and Pauline Barnes-Anderson. Survived by siblings Christine (Harry) Blusys, Jackie (Bill) Jones, David (Debra) Barnes, Lisa Barnes; the Monahan and McWilliam's families; Maggie McWilliams; many nieces, nephews, friends; and friends of Bill W.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, October 2, at 11am at the Omaha Firefighters Hall (6005 Grover St.).



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy's name can be made to the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (PO Box 554 Boys Town, NE 68010).



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.