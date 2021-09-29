Menu
Sandra Kay Barnes
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Barnes, Sandra Kay

March 22, 1948 - September 26, 2021

Preceded in death by parents Jack Barnes and Pauline Barnes-Anderson. Survived by siblings Christine (Harry) Blusys, Jackie (Bill) Jones, David (Debra) Barnes, Lisa Barnes; the Monahan and McWilliam's families; Maggie McWilliams; many nieces, nephews, friends; and friends of Bill W.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, October 2, at 11am at the Omaha Firefighters Hall (6005 Grover St.).

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy's name can be made to the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (PO Box 554 Boys Town, NE 68010).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Omaha Firefighters Hall
6005 Grover St, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
